W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $12.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.30 by $0.71, Zacks reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.97 EPS. W.W. Grainger updated its FY 2026 guidance to 45.500-47.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from W.W. Grainger's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Daily organic constant-currency sales increased 13.7%, operating margin reached 16.1%, and diluted EPS rose more than 20% to $12.01. Growth accelerated across both High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, supported by improving MRO demand, manufacturing, government, contractor, and data-center-related activity.

Daily organic constant-currency sales increased 13.7%, operating margin reached 16.1%, and diluted EPS rose more than 20% to $12.01. Growth accelerated across both High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, supported by improving MRO demand, manufacturing, government, contractor, and data-center-related activity. Grainger raised its full-year outlook, now expecting daily organic constant-currency sales growth of 11.5%–13.0%, operating margin of 15.8%–16.2%, and EPS of $45.50–$47.25. Preliminary July sales were up more than 13%, supporting expectations for third-quarter sales growth of roughly 12%.

Endless Assortment momentum remained strong, with Zoro U.S. sales up 18.4% and MonotaRO sales up 24% in local-currency, local-day terms; segment operating margin expanded 160 basis points to 11.5%. High-Touch also benefited from strong volume, share gains, and profitable project activity, including data-center infrastructure.

Gross-margin performance faces second-half pressure from lower-margin project mix, higher freight and product costs tied to Middle East disruptions, private-label cost headwinds, and the absence of most of the second-quarter tariff-refund benefit. Grainger expects September pricing actions to address these costs, but third-quarter operating margin is projected to decline sequentially to the mid-15% range.

CFO Deidra Merriwether will leave on September 4, 2026, to pursue another opportunity, with Controller Laurie Thomson serving as interim CFO while Grainger begins a search for a permanent successor. Management said the transition should not affect day-to-day operations.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $79.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,291.47. The company had a trading volume of 181,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $906.52 and a twelve month high of $1,419.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,338.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1,206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the sale, the vice president owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 169.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 35.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grainger reported second-quarter sales of $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01. EPS exceeded analyst estimates of approximately $11.28-$11.30, and revenue also topped expectations. Grainger Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Grainger reported second-quarter sales of $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01. EPS exceeded analyst estimates of approximately $11.28-$11.30, and revenue also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported in part by IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Grainger Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported in part by IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $45.50-$47.25 and revenue guidance to $19.4 billion-$19.7 billion, citing continued demand and strong execution. Grainger Beats Estimates and Raises Outlook

Management increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $45.50-$47.25 and revenue guidance to $19.4 billion-$19.7 billion, citing continued demand and strong execution. Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance is broadly aligned with consensus expectations, with the EPS midpoint only modestly above the analyst forecast. That may have reduced the market’s reaction despite the quarterly beat.

The updated guidance is broadly aligned with consensus expectations, with the EPS midpoint only modestly above the analyst forecast. That may have reduced the market’s reaction despite the quarterly beat. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GWW as a strong momentum stock, indicating favorable recent price and earnings trends, although the designation does not represent a new fundamental development. Why W.W. Grainger Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks highlighted GWW as a strong momentum stock, indicating favorable recent price and earnings trends, although the designation does not represent a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Shares decreased as investors appeared to demand a more significant outlook increase from a highly valued stock. Grainger trades at roughly 34.5 times earnings, making the shares sensitive to guidance quality, margin sustainability and any signs of slowing demand.

Shares decreased as investors appeared to demand a more significant outlook increase from a highly valued stock. Grainger trades at roughly 34.5 times earnings, making the shares sensitive to guidance quality, margin sustainability and any signs of slowing demand. Negative Sentiment: The company recently named Laurie Thomson interim chief financial officer. The leadership transition may add a modest uncertainty factor for investors, though no operational disruption was reported. Grainger Names Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered W.W. Grainger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,355.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,265.12.

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W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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