W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 45.500-47.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 45.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4 billion-$19.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.5 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,265.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,370.50 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,419.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,338.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,206.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.30 by $0.71. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 45.500-47.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $491,444.31. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 650.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Further Reading

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