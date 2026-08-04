W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,371.25, but opened at $1,280.59. W.W. Grainger shares last traded at $1,293.6870, with a volume of 59,759 shares.

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More W.W. Grainger News

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grainger reported second-quarter sales of $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01. EPS exceeded analyst estimates of approximately $11.28-$11.30, and revenue also topped expectations. Grainger Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Grainger reported second-quarter sales of $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year, while diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01. EPS exceeded analyst estimates of approximately $11.28-$11.30, and revenue also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported in part by IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Grainger Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported in part by IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Management increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $45.50-$47.25 and revenue guidance to $19.4 billion-$19.7 billion, citing continued demand and strong execution. Grainger Beats Estimates and Raises Outlook

Management increased its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $45.50-$47.25 and revenue guidance to $19.4 billion-$19.7 billion, citing continued demand and strong execution. Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance is broadly aligned with consensus expectations, with the EPS midpoint only modestly above the analyst forecast. That may have reduced the market’s reaction despite the quarterly beat.

The updated guidance is broadly aligned with consensus expectations, with the EPS midpoint only modestly above the analyst forecast. That may have reduced the market’s reaction despite the quarterly beat. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GWW as a strong momentum stock, indicating favorable recent price and earnings trends, although the designation does not represent a new fundamental development. Why W.W. Grainger Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks highlighted GWW as a strong momentum stock, indicating favorable recent price and earnings trends, although the designation does not represent a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Shares decreased as investors appeared to demand a more significant outlook increase from a highly valued stock. Grainger trades at roughly 34.5 times earnings, making the shares sensitive to guidance quality, margin sustainability and any signs of slowing demand.

Shares decreased as investors appeared to demand a more significant outlook increase from a highly valued stock. Grainger trades at roughly 34.5 times earnings, making the shares sensitive to guidance quality, margin sustainability and any signs of slowing demand. Negative Sentiment: The company recently named Laurie Thomson interim chief financial officer. The leadership transition may add a modest uncertainty factor for investors, though no operational disruption was reported. Grainger Names Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,171.00 to $1,166.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,265.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,338.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,206.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.30 by $0.71. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.97 EPS. W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 45.500-47.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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