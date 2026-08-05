W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $1,375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GWW. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,460.00 to $1,428.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,270.50.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,297.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 195,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,473. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $906.52 and a 52-week high of $1,419.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,339.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.97 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 45.500-47.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,067.24. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting W.W. Grainger

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grainger reported second-quarter sales of approximately $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year—or 13.7% on a daily, organic constant-currency basis. Diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01, exceeding analyst estimates near $11.30, while revenue also topped expectations. Grainger Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Grainger reported second-quarter sales of approximately $5.0 billion, up 10.3% year over year—or 13.7% on a daily, organic constant-currency basis. Diluted EPS rose 20.5% to $12.01, exceeding analyst estimates near $11.30, while revenue also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported by strong execution and IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Grainger Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Margin Gains, Raises Outlook

Operating margin expanded 120 basis points to 16.1%, supported by strong execution and IEEPA tariff refunds. The company generated $444 million in operating cash flow and returned $341 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Grainger raised its full-year 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $45.50–$47.25 and revenue of $19.4–$19.7 billion, reflecting continued demand and better-than-expected quarterly performance. Grainger Forecasts Sales Growth and EPS as Tariff Refunds Fade

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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