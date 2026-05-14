W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) SVP Sells $1,051,325.24 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) SVP Jonny Leroy sold 854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,325.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $28.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,281.74. 131,059 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,431. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $906.52 and a 52 week high of $1,286.56. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,065.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,199.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

Trending Headlines about W.W. Grainger

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved earnings expectations for the industrial products company.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved earnings expectations for the industrial products company. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that W.W. Grainger beat earnings estimates and raised full-year sales guidance, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability remain solid. 3 Industrial Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Recent coverage highlighted that W.W. Grainger beat earnings estimates and raised full-year sales guidance, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Another report pointed to strong revenue growth and margin expansion in GWW’s latest quarter, suggesting the company is managing tariff headwinds better than expected. GWW Q1 Deep Dive: Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Amid Tariff Headwinds

Another report pointed to strong revenue growth and margin expansion in GWW’s latest quarter, suggesting the company is managing tariff headwinds better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Barclays issued a positive forecast for W.W. Grainger stock, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for W.W. Grainger NYSE: GWW Stock Price

Barclays issued a positive forecast for W.W. Grainger stock, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q4 2027 estimate was trimmed slightly, but the change was modest and does not appear to outweigh the broader upward revisions across other periods.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here