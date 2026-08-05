WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.93, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $162.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.13 million.

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WW International Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of WW stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,062. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene I. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,875.04. This trade represents a 85.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $314,835 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WW has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WW International from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WW International from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on WW International

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc NASDAQ: WW is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW's offerings span digital and in-person channels.

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