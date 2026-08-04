Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 5.14%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Wynn Resorts' conference call:

Las Vegas and Boston delivered solid operating results. Wynn Las Vegas generated $215 million of EBITDA, with casino revenue up 5%, RevPAR up 3%, and retail lease revenue up 8%, while Encore Boston Harbor produced $56 million of EBITDAR and record second-quarter RevPAR and hotel revenue.

Wynn Las Vegas generated $215 million of EBITDA, with casino revenue up 5%, RevPAR up 3%, and retail lease revenue up 8%, while Encore Boston Harbor produced $56 million of EBITDAR and record second-quarter RevPAR and hotel revenue. Macau performance benefited from stronger volumes and mass-market demand. Mass drop increased 5% in the quarter, and management said rolling volumes and mass drop began recovering in late July and early August after World Cup-related weakness.

Wynn Al Marjan Island’s opening was delayed to September 2027 , and its total project budget increased by approximately $600 million. Management attributed roughly half of the increase to regional-conflict-related supply-chain and shipping disruptions, with the remainder tied to project remeasurement, coordination, and other costs.

, and its total project budget increased by approximately $600 million. Management attributed roughly half of the increase to regional-conflict-related supply-chain and shipping disruptions, with the remainder tied to project remeasurement, coordination, and other costs. The company is advancing growth investments in Macau, including the 432-suite Enclave hotel tower and a new event center and theater at Wynn Palace. Construction on both projects is expected to begin soon, with completion targeted for 2028 and 2029, respectively.

Strong liquidity supports continued shareholder returns and development spending. Wynn reported approximately $4 billion of global cash and revolver availability, approved a $150 million Wynn Macau dividend, declared a $0.25-per-share Wynn Resorts dividend, and repurchased $75 million of stock during the quarter.

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Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,061. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $134.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.08.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts's payout ratio is 29.85%.

Key Wynn Resorts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share surpassed analyst estimates near $0.99–$1.01. Net income attributable to Wynn more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Wynn Resorts Q2 2026 Results

Revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share surpassed analyst estimates near $0.99–$1.01. Net income attributable to Wynn more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating performance: Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau revenue increased, while Las Vegas operations generated $643.2 million in revenue. The results suggest continued casino demand across key markets, particularly Macau. Wynn Resorts Second-Quarter Revenue Rises

Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau revenue increased, while Las Vegas operations generated $643.2 million in revenue. The results suggest continued casino demand across key markets, particularly Macau. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: Wynn declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased approximately 741,000 shares for $75 million during the quarter. Wynn Resorts Q2 Revenue and Capital Returns

Wynn declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share and repurchased approximately 741,000 shares for $75 million during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: UAE expansion advanced: Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to open in September 2027. The resort could provide a significant long-term growth opportunity by establishing Wynn in a new regional gaming and luxury-hospitality market. Wynn UAE Resort Opening Date

Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to open in September 2027. The resort could provide a significant long-term growth opportunity by establishing Wynn in a new regional gaming and luxury-hospitality market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with Wynn receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation; however, the stock trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving less room for disappointment. Wynn Analyst Recommendation

Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with Wynn receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation; however, the stock trades at a relatively high earnings multiple, leaving less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Concerns about China’s anti-graft campaign remain a risk for Wynn’s Macau operations, potentially pressuring high-end gaming demand and offsetting some of the quarter’s positive momentum. China Anti-Graft Drive and Wynn Macau

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,139.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,351 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company's stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Further Reading

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