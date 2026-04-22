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Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Wynnstay Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Shares of Wynnstay Group passed above its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 359.53), trading as high as GBX 360 while last trading at GBX 348 on a volume of 29,643 shares.
  • Key financials: market cap £80.11m, P/E 36.29, beta 0.17, debt-to-equity 22.43, current ratio 2.19 and quick ratio 1.03; the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 28.80 with ROE 1.70% and a net margin of 0.39%.
  • Business outlook: Wynnstay is a 108‑year‑old UK agricultural supplier that launched a five‑year "Wynnstay Strategy Genesis" in 2025 aimed at growth, innovation and sustainable value creation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wynnstay Group.

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 359.53 and traded as high as GBX 360. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 348, with a volume of 29,643 shares changing hands.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.53. The company has a market cap of £80.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 28.80 EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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