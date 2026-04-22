Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 359.53 and traded as high as GBX 360. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 348, with a volume of 29,643 shares changing hands.

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Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.53. The company has a market cap of £80.11 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.17.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 28.80 EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

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