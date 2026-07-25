X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

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View Our Latest Analysis on XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $363.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.98.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 1,106.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $36,393.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $714,615. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,258,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,967,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,870,000 after buying an additional 5,530,866 shares during the last quarter. Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,891,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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