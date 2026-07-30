X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $36,393.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,750 shares in the company, valued at $714,615. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.70.

View Our Latest Report on XFOR

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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