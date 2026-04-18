Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Xaar plc (LON:XAR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.01 and traded as high as GBX 130. Xaar shares last traded at GBX 124.50, with a volume of 76,624 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Xaar in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 140.

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Xaar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Xaar (LON:XAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 1.10 EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current year.

About Xaar

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

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