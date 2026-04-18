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Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Xaar logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Xaar shares crossed above their 200-day moving average (GBX 115.01), trading as high as GBX 130 and last at GBX 124.50 on a volume of 76,624 shares.
  • Analyst view: Berenberg reaffirmed a Buy rating with a GBX 140 price target, and the consensus MarketBeat rating and average price target are both Buy/GBX 140.
  • Mixed fundamentals: The company has a small market cap (£97.99M) and negative profitability (PE -28.95, negative net margin and ROE) but decent liquidity (current ratio 2.55, quick ratio 1.31); sell-side analysts forecast ~GBX 4.97 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Xaar.

Xaar plc (LON:XAR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.01 and traded as high as GBX 130. Xaar shares last traded at GBX 124.50, with a volume of 76,624 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 140 price target on shares of Xaar in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 140.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xaar

Xaar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Xaar (LON:XAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 1.10 EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current year.

About Xaar

(Get Free Report)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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