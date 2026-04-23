Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the quantum computing company's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Trading Up 51.7%

Shares of XNDU opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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