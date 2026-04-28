Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $26.05. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 389,619 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNDU. Northland Securities began coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Trading Down 9.5%

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

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