Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $16.4390, with a volume of 335848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 459.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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