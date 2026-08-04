Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Kevin Mcculloch Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Mcculloch sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,676,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,442,530.52. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kevin Mcculloch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Mcculloch sold 90,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $722,700.00.

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Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 1,838,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,077. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.66. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 2,359.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 245,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 235,897 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock worth $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,760 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,404 shares of the company's stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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