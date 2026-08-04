Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells 16,666 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) insider Beth Hecht sold 16,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $133,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,144,462 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,140.62. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Beth Hecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Beth Hecht sold 16,666 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $133,827.98.

On Monday, June 1st, Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $101,002.02.

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Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of XERS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,838,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,077. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 0.66. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 735.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 1,411.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,084 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 198,984 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 83,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,972 shares of the company's stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 369,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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