Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $90.1250 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 735.00%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67 and a beta of 0.62. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,550. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barbara-Jean A. Bormann-Kennedy sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $770,385. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 334,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company's stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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