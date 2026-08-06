Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Xilio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.42% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

XLO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.14. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,390 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xilio Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Xilio Therapeutics

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of tumor‐targeted cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages a proprietary platform to design pro‐drug versions of potent immune‐modulating cytokines, enabling local activation of immune responses within the tumor microenvironment while limiting systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company's lead programs utilize engineered interleukin‐12 (IL‐12) and interleukin‐2 (IL‐2) molecules fused to tumor‐binding antibodies or peptide ligands.

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