Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.22 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Xometry's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Xometry's conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 41% year over year to a record $229 million , while marketplace revenue accelerated 45% and active buyers increased 20% to more than 89,000. Revenue per active buyer also grew 21%, reflecting greater wallet share.

, while marketplace revenue accelerated 45% and active buyers increased 20% to more than 89,000. Revenue per active buyer also grew 21%, reflecting greater wallet share. Adjusted EBITDA increased to a record $14.1 million from $3.9 million a year ago, with the margin expanding to 6.2% from 2.4%. Management expects marketplace gross margins to continue moving toward its 35%-40% target range.

from $3.9 million a year ago, with the margin expanding to 6.2% from 2.4%. Management expects marketplace gross margins to continue moving toward its 35%-40% target range. Xometry raised its 2026 outlook to 33%-34% revenue growth , approximately 37% marketplace growth, and $60 million-$62 million of adjusted EBITDA; Q3 revenue is projected at $234 million-$236 million with $16 million-$17 million of adjusted EBITDA.

, approximately 37% marketplace growth, and $60 million-$62 million of adjusted EBITDA; Q3 revenue is projected at $234 million-$236 million with $16 million-$17 million of adjusted EBITDA. Upgraded AI models improved costing, sourcing, and process recommendations, including an approximately 15% improvement in CNC cost-prediction accuracy . Management said these tools are supporting higher conversion, buyer growth, supplier matching, and operating leverage.

. Management said these tools are supporting higher conversion, buyer growth, supplier matching, and operating leverage. The Siemens collaboration is progressing toward embedding Xometry’s manufacturability and pricing intelligence directly into Siemens Design Center, with management expecting a positive impact on 2027 results. The company also ended Q2 with $517 million in cash and securities, providing flexibility for organic investments and disciplined tuck-in acquisitions.

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Xometry Trading Up 5.3%

Xometry stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. 1,362,911 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 1.30. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This trade represents a 582.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $4,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,993,536.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,393,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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