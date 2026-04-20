XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,486 and last traded at GBX 1,486, with a volume of 65346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on XP Power from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,048 price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XP Power has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,724.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPP

XP Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,109.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at XP Power

In other news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 7,496 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,330 per share, for a total transaction of £99,696.80. Also, insider Charlotta Ginman acquired 1,515 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,336 per share, for a total transaction of £20,240.40. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company's stock.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

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