XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 6.4% - What's Next?

Shares of XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $14.2140. 1,353,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,790,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.20 price target on shares of XPENG in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded XPENG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of XPENG in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPENG from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPENG

XPENG Trading Up 5.1%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). XPENG had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Analysts anticipate that XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPENG

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPENG by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPENG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,230 shares of the company's stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in XPENG by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 16,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPENG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPENG by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPENG Company Profile

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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