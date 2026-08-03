XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.6% - What's Next?

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.4040. 3,139,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,780,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.20 price target on shares of XPENG in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of XPENG from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPENG from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded XPENG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, XPENG currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPENG Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). XPENG had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPENG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPENG by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,230 shares of the company's stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPENG by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in XPENG in the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in XPENG by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPENG in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPENG

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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