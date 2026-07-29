Xperi (XPER) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $112.6640 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.The company had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.89 million. On average, analysts expect Xperi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xperi Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XPER stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.42. Xperi has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Research raised Xperi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Xperi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

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About Xperi

Xperi Inc NYSE: XPER is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies' product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi's technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

Further Reading

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