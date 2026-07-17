XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on XIFR shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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XPLR Infrastructure Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:XIFR opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 0.98%. XPLR Infrastructure's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPLR Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,961 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,400,000. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in XPLR Infrastructure by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,608,601 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 453,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,331,085 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company's stock.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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