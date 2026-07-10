XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $12.68. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $12.4260, with a volume of 922,368 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XIFR shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPLR Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XIFR

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.72). XPLR Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIFR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 557.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,600,000 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 6,899,310 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,961 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $16,400,000. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $11,751,000. Finally, Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,054,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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