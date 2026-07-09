XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.3333.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $237.00 price target on XPO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of XPO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.61. XPO has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $232.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 21.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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