XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. XPO's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from XPO's conference call:

Record Q1 results — XPO reported adjusted EBITDA of $319 million (up 15%) and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.01 (up 38%), with LTL adjusted operating income up 20% and an LTL operating ratio of 83.9 (200 bps improvement).

— XPO reported adjusted EBITDA of (up 15%) and adjusted diluted EPS of (up 38%), with LTL adjusted operating income up 20% and an LTL operating ratio of 83.9 (200 bps improvement). Operational and technology gains are driving margins — damage claims fell below 0.2% , AI-driven load and route tools (P&D optimization rolled out to ~half the network) delivered a 4% productivity improvement, and outsourced miles were meaningfully reduced.

, AI-driven load and route tools (P&D optimization rolled out to ~half the network) delivered a 4% productivity improvement, and outsourced miles were meaningfully reduced. Capacity and fleet positioning to capture recovery — the company says it has >30% excess door capacity in targeted growth markets, an average tractor age of 3.9 years , and has added >20,000 trailers, reducing reliance on third-party linehaul.

, and has added >20,000 trailers, reducing reliance on third-party linehaul. Confident outlook and capital allocation — management expects an LTL operating ratio in the 70s , a multi-year double-digit pricing runway, anticipates billions in cumulative free cash flow, and plans to accelerate share repurchases and debt reduction.

, a multi-year double-digit pricing runway, anticipates billions in cumulative free cash flow, and plans to accelerate share repurchases and debt reduction. Demand and mix uncertainties remain — weight per shipment was down 2.8% in Q1 (April tonnage estimated ~1% below prior year) and fuel price volatility can affect both revenue and costs, creating potential near-term headwinds.

Get XPO alerts: Sign Up

XPO Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of XPO stock traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $219.58. 1,684,097 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,301. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average is $167.28. XPO has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $231.46.

XPO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting XPO this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in XPO by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after buying an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in XPO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,652,589 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $496,423,000 after buying an additional 499,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,327,000 after purchasing an additional 241,890 shares during the period. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,326,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on XPO in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XPO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPO wasn't on the list.

While XPO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here