XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at Stephens

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised XPO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.33.

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XPO Stock Up 0.9%

XPO opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.61. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. XPO's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in XPO by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 21.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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