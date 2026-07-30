Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $64.3690 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.15). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Xponential Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xponential Fitness by 1,347.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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