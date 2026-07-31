XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 451.50.

XPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 485 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded XPS Pensions Group to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 430 to GBX 435 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Cracknell bought 5,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £19,910.07. Also, insider Paul Cuff sold 157,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330, for a total value of £518,700.60. Insiders have sold a total of 428,165 shares of company stock worth $141,294,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

LON:XPS opened at GBX 334.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65. The company has a market capitalization of £683.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.34. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 275 and a 12 month high of GBX 392. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 316.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.99.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of £262.96 million for the quarter.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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