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Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Xrp Etf logo with background
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Key Points

  • Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) raised its monthly dividend to $0.0152 per share—a 12.6% increase from the prior $0.01—with shareholders of record on April 22 and payment scheduled for April 23.
  • The dividend annualizes to roughly a 2.3% yield; XRPI last traded at $8.09, with a 50-day SMA of $7.91, 200-day SMA of $10.87, and a 12‑month range of $6.50–$23.53.
  • Volatility Shares Trust — XRP ETF seeks XRP exposure via derivatives (futures and swaps), including through a Cayman Islands subsidiary, while its fixed‑income sleeve invests in cash or high‑quality, cash‑like securities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a 12.6% increase from Xrp Etf's previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Xrp Etf Stock Performance

XRPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 168,812 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,058. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. Xrp Etf has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Xrp Etf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volatility Shares Trust - XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

See Also

Dividend History for Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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