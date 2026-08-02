Xtant Medical (XTNT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Xtant Medical to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $24.8760 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). Xtant Medical had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.16 million.

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Xtant Medical Price Performance

Shares of XTNT opened at $0.43 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $60.28 million, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 109,466 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xtant Medical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,860 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 205,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,355,671 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Xtant Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company's product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company's offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

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