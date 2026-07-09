XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.50. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 580,847 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XTI Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XTI Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on XTIA

XTI Aerospace Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.11). XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2,044.78% and a negative net margin of 171.13%.The firm had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTIA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XTI Aerospace by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XTI Aerospace by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company's stock.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace Inc NASDAQ: XTIA is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company's core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company's flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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