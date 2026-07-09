Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $5.50. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 191,497 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNET. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xunlei from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xunlei from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on XNET

Xunlei Stock Up 2.1%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Xunlei declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xunlei by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited NASDAQ: XNET is a China-based technology company specializing in content acceleration and cloud services. Its core offerings include the Xunlei download manager, which integrates peer-to-peer (P2P) and cloud-based acceleration technologies to enhance file delivery speeds for large downloads. The company has expanded its suite of products to encompass cloud storage solutions, media streaming applications and mobile browsing tools, all aimed at improving digital content distribution and user experience.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Xunlei originally gained traction by addressing bandwidth constraints in China's burgeoning internet market.

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