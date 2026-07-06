Yanjun Wang Sells 1,200 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,627,600. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SEA by 195.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SEA by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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