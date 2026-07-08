Yanjun Wang Sells 1,200 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,612. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

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SEA Stock Down 0.6%

SE stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in SEA by 539.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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