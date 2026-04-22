Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $71,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,572. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $63,704.00.

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SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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