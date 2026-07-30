Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.3640. Approximately 70,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 89,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Yatsen from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yatsen

Yatsen Trading Down 1.9%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of -1.57.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 10,332 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited NYSE: YSG is a Shanghai-based beauty and personal care company founded in 2016. The firm operates as a digital-first cosmetics provider, designing, developing and marketing its own brands to a primarily Chinese consumer base. Since its inception, Yatsen has focused on leveraging data analytics and social media engagement to drive product innovation and brand awareness.

The company's core portfolio includes Perfect Diary, a color-cosmetics brand offering lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations and related accessories; Little Ondine, which specializes in nail lacquers and nail care products; Winona, a sensitive-skin skincare line; and Abby's Choice, which features targeted skincare treatments.

Further Reading

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