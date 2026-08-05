YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 124324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

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Key Stories Impacting YETI

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Positive Sentiment: YETI will host an Investor Day in Austin on September 17, featuring leadership presentations and details on its long-term strategic plan. The event could provide investors with greater visibility into growth initiatives, brand strategy, and capital allocation. YETI Holdings Announces Investor Day

YETI will host an Investor Day in Austin on September 17, featuring leadership presentations and details on its long-term strategic plan. The event could provide investors with greater visibility into growth initiatives, brand strategy, and capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: The company will offer a live webcast, replay, and presentation materials, broadening access to management’s strategic update and potentially improving shareholder engagement.

The company will offer a live webcast, replay, and presentation materials, broadening access to management’s strategic update and potentially improving shareholder engagement. Positive Sentiment: Recent consumer coverage highlighted continued product activity, including a smaller Ranchero EDC bag, new Camino tote sizes, a crossbody bag, an Upland Birds color collection, and the return of the sold-out Rambler beverage tub. While not direct financial disclosures, the coverage supports YETI’s product innovation and brand visibility. YETI Ranchero EDC Bag Coverage

Recent consumer coverage highlighted continued product activity, including a smaller Ranchero EDC bag, new Camino tote sizes, a crossbody bag, an Upland Birds color collection, and the return of the sold-out Rambler beverage tub. While not direct financial disclosures, the coverage supports YETI’s product innovation and brand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: The Investor Day announcement does not include updated revenue, earnings, margins, or revised fiscal-year guidance. The main potential catalyst is therefore deferred until the September presentation, when management may provide more specific targets.

The Investor Day announcement does not include updated revenue, earnings, margins, or revised fiscal-year guidance. The main potential catalyst is therefore deferred until the September presentation, when management may provide more specific targets. Neutral Sentiment: In-person attendance is capacity-limited and requires registration by August 14, but all investors can access the webcast.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 2,079.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in YETI by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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