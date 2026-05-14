YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.The company had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.830-2.890 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from YETI's conference call:

YETI reported Q1 sales of $380.4 million , up 8.3% year over year, with growth broad-based across categories and channels and coming in at the top end of its initial full-year outlook.

YETI reported , up 8.3% year over year, with growth broad-based across categories and channels and coming in at the top end of its initial full-year outlook. The company raised its full-year sales growth guidance to 7%-8% from 6%-8% and increased EPS guidance to $2.83-$2.89, citing strong first-quarter momentum and improving visibility into the year.

The company to 7%-8% from 6%-8% and increased EPS guidance to $2.83-$2.89, citing strong first-quarter momentum and improving visibility into the year. Wholesale was a standout , growing 19% year over year for its best quarter in more than three years, supported by strong sell-through and healthy inventory levels at retail partners.

, growing 19% year over year for its best quarter in more than three years, supported by strong sell-through and healthy inventory levels at retail partners. Drinkware returned to growth , with sales up 5% globally and U.S. drinkware back to growth, as management highlighted broader innovation across stackable cups, chug bottles, and hydration products rather than reliance on one SKU.

, with sales up 5% globally and U.S. drinkware back to growth, as management highlighted broader innovation across stackable cups, chug bottles, and hydration products rather than reliance on one SKU. Margins remain pressured by tariffs and input costs, with first-quarter adjusted gross margin down 200 basis points year over year; management expects first-half margin pressure to ease in the second half as tariff comparisons normalize.

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YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 4,113,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered YETI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

Key YETI News

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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