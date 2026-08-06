YETI (YETI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.5440 per share and revenue of $483.6560 million for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YETI alerts: Sign Up

YETI Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. YETI has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Key Stories Impacting YETI

Here are the key news stories impacting YETI this week:

Positive Sentiment: YETI will host an investor day in Austin on September 17, 2026, where management plans to present its long-term strategic plan. The event, which will also be webcast and archived online, could give investors additional visibility into growth initiatives, product strategy and financial targets. YETI Announces Investor Day

YETI will host an investor day in Austin on September 17, 2026, where management plans to present its long-term strategic plan. The event, which will also be webcast and archived online, could give investors additional visibility into growth initiatives, product strategy and financial targets. Positive Sentiment: YETI is offering free customization on select back-to-school water bottles and drinkware for a limited time. The promotion may support seasonal demand, customer engagement and direct-to-consumer sales, although its financial impact is likely modest. YETI Back-to-School Customization Promotion

YETI is offering free customization on select back-to-school water bottles and drinkware for a limited time. The promotion may support seasonal demand, customer engagement and direct-to-consumer sales, although its financial impact is likely modest. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights new and expanded products, including a smaller Ranchero EDC bag, new crossbody and Camino tote sizes, an Upland Birds color collection, and the return of the sold-out Rambler beverage tub. These launches and restocking activity reinforce product innovation and consumer demand, but are primarily brand-level catalysts. YETI Product Launch Coverage

Recent coverage highlights new and expanded products, including a smaller Ranchero EDC bag, new crossbody and Camino tote sizes, an Upland Birds color collection, and the return of the sold-out Rambler beverage tub. These launches and restocking activity reinforce product innovation and consumer demand, but are primarily brand-level catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: YETI’s Rambler travel mugs are reportedly being retired and discounted. Clearance sales could generate near-term volume and make room for updated products, but discontinuation may also indicate a product-line transition and could pressure margins. YETI Retiring Rambler Travel Mugs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock worth $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,947 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth about $25,640,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of YETI by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,578,329 shares of the company's stock worth $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 696,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of YETI by 394.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,402 shares of the company's stock worth $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider YETI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YETI wasn't on the list.

While YETI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here