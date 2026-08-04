York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Major Shareholder Sells 13,754 Shares of Stock

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $206,722.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,593,393 shares in the company, valued at $264,428,696.79. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 35,574 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $538,590.36.

On Thursday, July 30th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,137,693.14.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $970,500.90.

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York Space Systems Stock Up 6.6%

NYSE YSS traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 4,789,888 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,766. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35. York Space Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YSS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on York Space Systems

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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