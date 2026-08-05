York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

YSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

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York Space Systems Stock Performance

YSS stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.35. York Space Systems has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at York Space Systems

In other York Space Systems news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,137,693.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,642,721 shares in the company, valued at $267,816,504.78. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 253,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,507 over the last quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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