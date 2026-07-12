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York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • York Space Systems was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”, adding to a generally positive analyst backdrop. The stock still carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus target price of $35.40.
  • The shares were down 2.7% to $20.02 on Friday, with trading volume below average. York Space Systems currently has a market cap of $2.60 billion and is trading well below its 52-week high of $44.54.
  • The company recently reported quarterly earnings of ($1.51) per share, missing analyst expectations of ($0.12), while revenue came in at $116.34 million. York Space Systems remains a major U.S. defense and space supplier, especially for the DoD’s PWSA program.
  • Interested in York Space Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YSS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of York Space Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE YSS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 764,678 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -71.49. York Space Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.63.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

About York Space Systems

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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Analyst Recommendations for York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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