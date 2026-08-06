Youdao (DAO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0238 per share and revenue of $229.0160 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.19%.The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.43 million.

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Youdao Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAO

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

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