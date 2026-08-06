Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Youdao (DAO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Youdao logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Youdao is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 13. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.0238 per share and revenue of approximately $229.0 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 20 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • In its previous quarter, Youdao earned $0.05 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $195.52 million fell short of the $201.43 million consensus forecast.
  • Shares recently rose 3.0% to $17.22, near their 52-week high of $17.60. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one Buy and one Sell rating producing a consensus rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0238 per share and revenue of $229.0160 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.19%.The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.43 million.

Youdao Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. Youdao has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAO

Youdao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Youdao Right Now?

Before you consider Youdao, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Youdao wasn't on the list.

While Youdao currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s Post-Earnings Drop May Be the Opportunity Investors Wanted
AMD’s Post-Earnings Drop May Be the Opportunity Investors Wanted
By Thomas Hughes | August 5, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought For Your Kids (Not For Yourself)
The Stocks You'll Wish You Bought For Your Kids (Not For Yourself)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines