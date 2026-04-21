YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.39 and traded as high as $41.31. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $40.9890, with a volume of 1,312,242 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($2.44). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 million. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404.61. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $149,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610.40. This represents a 99.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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