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Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Yuanbao logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) saw unusually high trading volume, with 60,548 shares changing hands, up 29% from the prior session, while the stock slipped to $13.875 from $14.42.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: both Weiss Ratings and Wall Street Zen recently downgraded the stock, leaving Yuanbao with an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $21.80.
  • The company recently declared an annual dividend of $1.26 per share, payable July 28, and it also reported several institutional investors adding new positions in the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 60,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session's volume of 47,068 shares.The stock last traded at $13.8750 and had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Yuanbao from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yuanbao

Yuanbao Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Yuanbao Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 839.0%. Yuanbao's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yuanbao

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YB. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Yuanbao during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Yuanbao in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

About Yuanbao

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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