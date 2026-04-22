Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Down 4.9% - Time to Sell?

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.49. 2,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 52,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yuanbao from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yuanbao in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on YB

Yuanbao Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $783.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yuanbao

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,613,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Yuanbao by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yuanbao by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yuanbao by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,226 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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