Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $13.91. Yuanbao shares last traded at $14.3120, with a volume of 7,778 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Yuanbao from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yuanbao currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yuanbao

Yuanbao Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Yuanbao Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 839.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Yuanbao's payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Yuanbao during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise GP Ltd bought a new stake in Yuanbao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

About Yuanbao

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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