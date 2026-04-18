Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.80.

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Yuanbao Stock Down 2.2%

YB opened at $17.71 on Friday. Yuanbao has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $798.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Yuanbao during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Yuanbao by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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