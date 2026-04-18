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Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Yuanbao logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) from "hold" to "buy", though the street consensus remains a "Hold" with an average target price of $21.80.
  • Shares opened at $17.71 (down 2.2%), trading within a 52-week range of $14.04–$31.00, with a market cap of about $798.4 million and a P/E of 4.58.
  • Multiple institutions — including Federated Hermes, JPMorgan, Barclays, Franchise GP and WFM ASIA BVI — have recently initiated or increased positions, signaling notable institutional inflows.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yuanbao in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $21.80 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yuanbao in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yuanbao

Yuanbao Stock Down 2.2%

YB opened at $17.71 on Friday. Yuanbao has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $798.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yuanbao during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Yuanbao in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Yuanbao by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Yuanbao during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Yuanbao by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 182,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter.

Yuanbao Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China's personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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